Market Analysts see Applied Materials Inc [AMAT] gaining to $250. Time to buy?

Applied Materials Inc [NASDAQ: AMAT] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.59% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.13%.

Over the last 12 months, AMAT stock rose by 34.16%. The one-year Applied Materials Inc stock forecast points to a potential downside of -1.86. The average equity rating for AMAT stock is currently 1.86, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $173.82 billion, with 796.64 million shares outstanding and 794.59 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.19M shares, AMAT stock reached a trading volume of 8254516 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Applied Materials Inc [AMAT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMAT shares is $214.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMAT stock is a recommendation set at 1.86. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Applied Materials Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 13, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on September 22, 2025, representing the official price target for Applied Materials Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $175, while Mizuho analysts kept a Neutral rating on AMAT stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.80. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMAT in the course of the last twelve months was 29.85 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.76.

AMAT Stock Performance Analysis:

Applied Materials Inc [AMAT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.13. With this latest performance, AMAT shares gained by 27.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 50.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 34.16% in the past year of trading.

Insight into Applied Materials Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Applied Materials Inc [AMAT] shares currently have an operating margin of 30.14% and a Gross Margin at 48.50%. Applied Materials Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 23.88%.

Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Applied Materials Inc. ( AMAT), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 35.64%, highlighting impressive shareholder gains. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 20.14%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Applied Materials Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 26.92%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Applied Materials Inc’s (AMAT) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.35%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $191316.53 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 2.50% and a Quick Ratio of 1.76%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

AMAT Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Applied Materials Inc posted 2.32/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.19/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.13. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMAT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Applied Materials Inc go to 7.57%.

Applied Materials Inc [AMAT] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $83.09%, or 83.32%% of AMAT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMAT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 79.11 million shares, which is approximately 9.5775%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 76.12 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$17.96 billion in AMAT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$9.0 billion in AMAT stock with ownership which is approximately 4.6169%.