Luminar Technologies Inc [LAZR] Revenue clocked in at $72.50 million, down -83.88% YTD: What’s Next?

Luminar Technologies Inc [NASDAQ: LAZR] slipped around -0.01 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $2.09 at the close of the session, down -0.48%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.96M shares, LAZR reached a trading volume of 6391473 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Luminar Technologies Inc [LAZR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LAZR shares is $2.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LAZR stock is a recommendation set at 3.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Luminar Technologies Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 15, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on September 10, 2024, representing the official price target for Luminar Technologies Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $3.50 to $1.20, while BofA Securities kept a Underperform rating on LAZR stock. On January 17, 2024, analysts decreased their price target for LAZR shares from 11 to 4.

How has LAZR stock performed recently?

Luminar Technologies Inc [LAZR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.95. With this latest performance, LAZR shares dropped by -1.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -61.15% in the past year of trading.

Luminar Technologies Inc [LAZR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Luminar Technologies Inc [LAZR] shares currently have an operating margin of -388.84% and a Gross Margin at -30.46%. Luminar Technologies Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -176.57%.

Luminar Technologies Inc (LAZR) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

Luminar Technologies Inc (LAZR) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$220706.9 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 2.42% and a Quick Ratio of 2.13%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings analysis for Luminar Technologies Inc [LAZR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LAZR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Luminar Technologies Inc go to 41.45%.

Insider trade positions for Luminar Technologies Inc [LAZR]

There are presently around $23.32%, or 24.51%% of LAZR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LAZR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 32.67 million shares, which is approximately 0.4797%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 25.18 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$37.53 million in LAZR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$12.37 million in LAZR stock with ownership which is approximately 0.1219%.