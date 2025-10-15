LoanDepot Inc [LDI] is 46.57% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

LoanDepot Inc [NYSE: LDI] surged by $0.06 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $3.02 during the day while it closed the day at $2.99.

LoanDepot Inc stock has also gained 2.05% of its value over the past 7 days. However, LDI stock has inclined by 77.98% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 169.37% and gained 46.57% year-on date.

The market cap for LDI stock reached $989.47 million, with 111.86 million shares outstanding and 84.78 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.22M shares, LDI reached a trading volume of 8258697 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about LoanDepot Inc [LDI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LDI shares is $1.98 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LDI stock is a recommendation set at 3.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for LoanDepot Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 19, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on January 09, 2024, representing the official price target for LoanDepot Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $2, while UBS analysts kept a Neutral rating on LDI stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.44.

LDI stock trade performance evaluation

LoanDepot Inc [LDI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.05. With this latest performance, LDI shares dropped by -33.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 169.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 46.57% in the past year of trading.

LoanDepot Inc [LDI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and LoanDepot Inc [LDI] shares currently have an operating margin of 15.59% and a Gross Margin at 119.22%. LoanDepot Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.22%.

LoanDepot Inc (LDI) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for LoanDepot Inc. ( LDI), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -23.67%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -1.11%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, LoanDepot Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -2.64%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

LoanDepot Inc (LDI) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on LoanDepot Inc’s (LDI) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 16.57%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, LoanDepot Inc. (LDI) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$13704.08 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.22% and a Quick Ratio of 0.22%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for LoanDepot Inc [LDI] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, LoanDepot Inc posted 0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.06. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LDI.

LoanDepot Inc [LDI]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $36.69%, or 42.98%% of LDI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LDI stocks are: CANNELL CAPITAL LLC with ownership of 5.49 million shares, which is approximately 3.0127%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4.69 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$7.74 million in LDI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$4.91 million in LDI stock with ownership which is approximately 1.6332%.