Ladenburg Thalmann lifts Ocean Power Technologies [OPTT] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Ocean Power Technologies [AMEX: OPTT] gained 8.82% on the last trading session, reaching $0.58 price per share at the time.

Ocean Power Technologies represents 171.26 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $107.04 million with the latest information. OPTT stock price has been found in the range of $0.5155 to $0.6141.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.49M shares, OPTT reached a trading volume of 10005396 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OPTT shares is $1.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OPTT stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for Ocean Power Technologies shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 24, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on February 25, 2015, representing the official price target for Ocean Power Technologies stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5, while Ascendiant Capital Markets analysts kept a Strong Buy rating on OPTT stock. On July 17, 2008, analysts decreased their price target for OPTT shares from 19 to 14.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.05.

Trading performance analysis for OPTT stock

Ocean Power Technologies [OPTT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.13. With this latest performance, OPTT shares gained by 6.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -42.66% in the past year of trading.

Ocean Power Technologies [OPTT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ocean Power Technologies [OPTT] shares currently have an operating margin of -423.11% and a Gross Margin at 20.73%. Ocean Power Technologies’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -425.83%.

Ocean Power Technologies (OPTT) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Ocean Power Technologies. ( OPTT), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -105.15%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -74.31%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Ocean Power Technologies’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -98.59%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Ocean Power Technologies (OPTT) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Ocean Power Technologies’s (OPTT) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.36%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Ocean Power Technologies. (OPTT) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$461320.75 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.58% and a Quick Ratio of 1.16%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Ocean Power Technologies [OPTT]

There are presently around $8.57%, or 8.83%% of OPTT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OPTT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.76 million shares, which is approximately 2.1473%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 0.58 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$0.11 million in OPTT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$93686.0 in OPTT stock with ownership which is approximately 0.5837%.