Kopin Corp [KOPN] Stock trading around $3.94 per share: What’s Next?

Kopin Corp [NASDAQ: KOPN] price surged by 16.22 percent to reach at $0.55.

A sum of 21749754 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.33M shares. Kopin Corp shares reached a high of $4.06 and dropped to a low of $3.36 until finishing in the latest session at $3.94.

The one-year KOPN stock forecast points to a potential downside of -18.32. The average equity rating for KOPN stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Kopin Corp [KOPN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KOPN shares is $3.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KOPN stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Kopin Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 02, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 02, 2023, representing the official price target for Kopin Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on KOPN stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 38.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.17.

KOPN Stock Performance Analysis:

Kopin Corp [KOPN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.54. With this latest performance, KOPN shares gained by 75.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 349.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 189.71% in the past year of trading.

Insight into Kopin Corp Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kopin Corp [KOPN] shares currently have an operating margin of -30.62% and a Gross Margin at 28.37%. Kopin Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -29.15%.

Kopin Corp (KOPN) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Kopin Corp. ( KOPN), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -173.01%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -24.83%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Kopin Corp’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -78.32%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Kopin Corp (KOPN) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Kopin Corp’s (KOPN) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.14%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Kopin Corp (KOPN) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Kopin Corp. (KOPN) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$75635.36 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.27% and a Quick Ratio of 1.11%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

KOPN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Kopin Corp posted -0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.02. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KOPN.

Kopin Corp [KOPN] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $39.13%, or 40.35%% of KOPN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KOPN stocks are: AWM INVESTMENT COMPANY, INC. with ownership of 5.34 million shares, which is approximately 4.3976%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5.22 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$4.38 million in KOPN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$1.15 million in KOPN stock with ownership which is approximately 1.1309%.