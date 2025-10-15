Invitation Homes Inc [INVH] Revenue clocked in at $2.73 billion, down -15.00% YTD: What’s Next?

Invitation Homes Inc [NYSE: INVH] gained 0.92% or 0.26 points to close at $28.51 with a heavy trading volume of 6747994 shares.

It opened the trading session at $28.27, the shares rose to $28.635 and dropped to $28.27, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for INVH points out that the company has recorded -12.81% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.11M shares, INVH reached to a volume of 6747994 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Invitation Homes Inc [INVH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INVH shares is $36.02 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INVH stock is a recommendation set at 2.12. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Invitation Homes Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 06, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price from $33 to $36. The new note on the price target was released on March 13, 2025, representing the official price target for Invitation Homes Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $39 to $35, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on INVH stock. On January 21, 2025, analysts decreased their price target for INVH shares from 41 to 33.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.46. Price to Free Cash Flow for INVH in the course of the last twelve months was 19.61 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Trading performance analysis for INVH stock

Invitation Homes Inc [INVH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.31. With this latest performance, INVH shares dropped by -3.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.82% in the past year of trading.

Invitation Homes Inc [INVH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Invitation Homes Inc [INVH] shares currently have an operating margin of 26.49% and a Gross Margin at 33.94%. Invitation Homes Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 10.52%.

Invitation Homes Inc (INVH) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Invitation Homes Inc. ( INVH), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 5.65%, suggesting modest shareholder returns. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 2.93%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Invitation Homes Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 1.61%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Invitation Homes Inc (INVH) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Invitation Homes Inc’s (INVH) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.85%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Invitation Homes Inc (INVH) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Invitation Homes Inc. (INVH) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $164045.71 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.70% and a Quick Ratio of 0.70%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Invitation Homes Inc [INVH]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Invitation Homes Inc posted 0.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.15/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.04. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INVH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Invitation Homes Inc go to 4.61%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Invitation Homes Inc [INVH]

There are presently around $102.09%, or 102.40%% of INVH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INVH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 94.93 million shares, which is approximately 15.4952%. COHEN & STEERS, INC., holding 63.05 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$2.26 billion in INVH stocks shares; and COHEN & STEERS, INC., currently with $$2.13 billion in INVH stock with ownership which is approximately 9.7072%.