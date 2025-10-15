Intuitive Machines Inc [LUNR] stock Initiated by Craig Hallum analyst, price target now $17

Intuitive Machines Inc [NASDAQ: LUNR] gained 13.06% or 1.6 points to close at $13.85 with a heavy trading volume of 17948852 shares.

It opened the trading session at $11.89, the shares rose to $14.48 and dropped to $11.365, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for LUNR points out that the company has recorded 79.17% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 8.04M shares, LUNR reached to a volume of 17948852 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Intuitive Machines Inc [LUNR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LUNR shares is $14.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LUNR stock is a recommendation set at 1.56. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Intuitive Machines Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 22, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Equal Weight. The new note on the price target was released on May 22, 2025, representing the official price target for Intuitive Machines Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Hold rating on LUNR stock.

Trading performance analysis for LUNR stock

Intuitive Machines Inc [LUNR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.47. With this latest performance, LUNR shares gained by 53.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 79.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.73% in the past year of trading.

Intuitive Machines Inc [LUNR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Intuitive Machines Inc [LUNR] shares currently have an operating margin of -26.90% and a Gross Margin at -1.22%. Intuitive Machines Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -106.98%.

Intuitive Machines Inc (LUNR) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

Intuitive Machines Inc (LUNR) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Intuitive Machines Inc. (LUNR) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$555770.11 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 3.67% and a Quick Ratio of 3.67%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Intuitive Machines Inc [LUNR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Intuitive Machines Inc posted 0.25/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.26. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LUNR.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Intuitive Machines Inc [LUNR]

There are presently around $57.19%, or 61.70%% of LUNR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LUNR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 2.83 million shares, which is approximately 5.1346%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 2.46 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$8.13 million in LUNR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$5.98 million in LUNR stock with ownership which is approximately 3.2875%.