i-80 Gold Corp [IAUX] fell -1.89% so far this year. What now?

i-80 Gold Corp [AMEX: IAUX] jumped around 0.06 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $1.04 at the close of the session, up 6.59%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.42M shares, IAUX reached a trading volume of 7917035 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about i-80 Gold Corp [IAUX]?

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.17.

How has IAUX stock performed recently?

i-80 Gold Corp [IAUX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.05. With this latest performance, IAUX shares gained by 13.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 69.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 114.43% in the past year of trading.

i-80 Gold Corp [IAUX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and i-80 Gold Corp [IAUX] shares currently have an operating margin of -101.12% and a Gross Margin at -53.17%. i-80 Gold Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -172.60%.

i-80 Gold Corp (IAUX) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for i-80 Gold Corp. ( IAUX), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -31.46%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -18.08%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, i-80 Gold Corp’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -23.54%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

i-80 Gold Corp (IAUX) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on i-80 Gold Corp’s (IAUX) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.38%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

i-80 Gold Corp (IAUX) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Insider trade positions for i-80 Gold Corp [IAUX]

There are presently around $50.23%, or 53.89%% of IAUX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IAUX stocks are: ORION RESOURCE PARTNERS LP with ownership of 25.92 million shares, which is approximately 7.1765%. MMCAP INTERNATIONAL INC. SPC, holding 18.97 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$19.84 million in IAUX stocks shares; and MMCAP INTERNATIONAL INC. SPC, currently with $$19.03 million in IAUX stock with ownership which is approximately 4.9934%.