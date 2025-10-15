Huntsman Corp [HUN] Stock trading around $8.19 per share: What’s Next?

Huntsman Corp [NYSE: HUN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.24% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -9.50%.

Over the last 12 months, HUN stock dropped by -54.58%. The one-year Huntsman Corp stock forecast points to a potential upside of 27.97. The average equity rating for HUN stock is currently 2.94, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.42 billion, with 172.60 million shares outstanding and 163.75 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.85M shares, HUN stock reached a trading volume of 7866818 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Huntsman Corp [HUN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HUN shares is $11.37 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HUN stock is a recommendation set at 2.94. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Huntsman Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 14, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on September 12, 2025, representing the official price target for Huntsman Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on HUN stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for HUN in the course of the last twelve months was 10.62 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.85.

HUN Stock Performance Analysis:

Huntsman Corp [HUN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.50. With this latest performance, HUN shares dropped by -21.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -54.58% in the past year of trading.

Insight into Huntsman Corp Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Huntsman Corp [HUN] shares currently have an operating margin of 0.65% and a Gross Margin at 13.74%. Huntsman Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.29%.

Huntsman Corp (HUN) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Huntsman Corp. ( HUN), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -10.43%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -4.29%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Huntsman Corp’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -6.41%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Huntsman Corp (HUN) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Huntsman Corp’s (HUN) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.86%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Huntsman Corp (HUN) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Huntsman Corp. (HUN) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$49206.35 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.43% and a Quick Ratio of 0.85%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Huntsman Corp [HUN] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $92.60%, or 98.08%% of HUN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HUN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 16.38 million shares, which is approximately 9.5202%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 14.26 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$324.61 million in HUN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$227.37 million in HUN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8022%.