Hudbay Minerals Inc [HBM] gain 83.71% so far this year. What now?

Hudbay Minerals Inc [NYSE: HBM] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.07% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 7.85%.

Over the last 12 months, HBM stock rose by 110.25%. The one-year Hudbay Minerals Inc stock forecast points to a potential downside of -5.84. The average equity rating for HBM stock is currently 1.06, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $6.74 billion, with 395.67 million shares outstanding and 380.31 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.32M shares, HBM stock reached a trading volume of 9219054 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Hudbay Minerals Inc [HBM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HBM shares is $16.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HBM stock is a recommendation set at 1.06. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Hudbay Minerals Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 08, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 16, 2025, representing the official price target for Hudbay Minerals Inc stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.58. Price to Free Cash Flow for HBM in the course of the last twelve months was 21.80 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.86.

HBM Stock Performance Analysis:

Hudbay Minerals Inc [HBM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.85. With this latest performance, HBM shares gained by 22.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 146.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 110.25% in the past year of trading.

Insight into Hudbay Minerals Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hudbay Minerals Inc [HBM] shares currently have an operating margin of 26.50% and a Gross Margin at 29.43%. Hudbay Minerals Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 13.31%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc (HBM) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Hudbay Minerals Inc. ( HBM), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 10.81%, reflecting robust shareholder value creation. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 5.22%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Hudbay Minerals Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 8.40%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Based on Hudbay Minerals Inc’s (HBM) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.40%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Hudbay Minerals Inc (HBM) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $103114.52 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.03% and a Quick Ratio of 0.86%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

HBM Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Hudbay Minerals Inc posted 0.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.08. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HBM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hudbay Minerals Inc go to 39.42%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc [HBM] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $82.17%, or 82.22%% of HBM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HBM stocks are: GMT CAPITAL CORP with ownership of 38.75 million shares, which is approximately 10.5211%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 14.78 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$133.8 million in HBM stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$111.69 million in HBM stock with ownership which is approximately 3.3513%.