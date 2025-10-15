Hertz Global Holdings Inc [HTZ] is 75.24% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Hertz Global Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: HTZ] traded at a high on 2025-10-14, posting a 0.55 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $5.52.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 11253383 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Hertz Global Holdings Inc stands at 7.29% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.22%.

The market cap for HTZ stock reached $1.72 billion, with 309.90 million shares outstanding and 298.67 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.26M shares, HTZ reached a trading volume of 11253383 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Hertz Global Holdings Inc [HTZ]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HTZ shares is $4.01 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HTZ stock is a recommendation set at 3.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Hertz Global Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 21, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Underweight. The new note on the price target was released on September 19, 2024, representing the official price target for Hertz Global Holdings Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $9 to $3, while BofA Securities kept a Underperform rating on HTZ stock. On April 04, 2024, analysts decreased their price target for HTZ shares from 8 to 7.

How has HTZ stock performed recently?

Hertz Global Holdings Inc [HTZ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.08. With this latest performance, HTZ shares dropped by -10.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 37.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 50.82% in the past year of trading.

Hertz Global Holdings Inc [HTZ]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hertz Global Holdings Inc [HTZ] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.26% and a Gross Margin at 7.16%. Hertz Global Holdings Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -29.58%.

Hertz Global Holdings Inc (HTZ) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Hertz Global Holdings Inc. ( HTZ), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -350.48%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -10.56%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Hertz Global Holdings Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -13.48%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Hertz Global Holdings Inc (HTZ) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (HTZ) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$98076.92 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.10% and a Quick Ratio of 1.10%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings analysis for Hertz Global Holdings Inc [HTZ]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Hertz Global Holdings Inc posted -0.68/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.47/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.21. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HTZ.

Insider trade positions for Hertz Global Holdings Inc [HTZ]

There are presently around $111.42%, or 114.45%% of HTZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HTZ stocks are: KNIGHTHEAD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 181.46 million shares, which is approximately 59.2992%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 20.53 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$72.45 million in HTZ stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$48.39 million in HTZ stock with ownership which is approximately 4.4796%.