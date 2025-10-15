Gold Resource Corp [GORO] gain 171.49% so far this year. What now?

Gold Resource Corp [AMEX: GORO] gained 14.39% or 0.12 points to close at $0.96 with a heavy trading volume of 6832814 shares.

It opened the trading session at $0.85, the shares rose to $0.9825 and dropped to $0.8305, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for GORO points out that the company has recorded 114.57% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.58M shares, GORO reached to a volume of 6832814 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Gold Resource Corp [GORO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GORO shares is $1.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GORO stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for Gold Resource Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 11, 2019, representing the official price target for Gold Resource Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7.75, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on GORO stock. On May 09, 2013, analysts decreased their price target for GORO shares from 9 to 8.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.09.

Trading performance analysis for GORO stock

Gold Resource Corp [GORO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.00. With this latest performance, GORO shares gained by 18.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 114.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 317.21% in the past year of trading.

Gold Resource Corp [GORO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gold Resource Corp [GORO] shares currently have an operating margin of -58.85% and a Gross Margin at -47.81%. Gold Resource Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -90.76%.

Gold Resource Corp (GORO) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Gold Resource Corp. ( GORO), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -103.39%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -28.03%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Gold Resource Corp’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -41.57%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Gold Resource Corp (GORO) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Gold Resource Corp’s (GORO) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 4.60%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Gold Resource Corp (GORO) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Gold Resource Corp. (GORO) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$95806.45 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.65% and a Quick Ratio of 1.23%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Gold Resource Corp [GORO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Gold Resource Corp posted -0.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.06. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GORO.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Gold Resource Corp [GORO]

There are presently around $10.74%, or 10.81%% of GORO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GORO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 5.26 million shares, which is approximately 5.7768%. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS LTD., holding 2.41 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$0.9 million in GORO stocks shares; and MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS LTD., currently with $$0.56 million in GORO stock with ownership which is approximately 1.6443%.