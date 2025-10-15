Gilead Sciences, Inc [GILD] gain 39.93% so far this year. What now?

Gilead Sciences, Inc [NASDAQ: GILD] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.23% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.46%.

Over the last 12 months, GILD stock rose by 28.27%. The one-year Gilead Sciences, Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.9. The average equity rating for GILD stock is currently 1.73, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $147.01 billion, with 1.24 billion shares outstanding and 1.24 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.67M shares, GILD stock reached a trading volume of 6310329 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Gilead Sciences, Inc [GILD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GILD shares is $127.26 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GILD stock is a recommendation set at 1.73. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Daiwa Securities have made an estimate for Gilead Sciences, Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 19, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on August 08, 2025, representing the official price target for Gilead Sciences, Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $133, while Needham analysts kept a Buy rating on GILD stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for GILD in the course of the last twelve months was 15.69 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.15.

GILD Stock Performance Analysis:

Gilead Sciences, Inc [GILD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.46. With this latest performance, GILD shares gained by 5.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 28.27% in the past year of trading.

Insight into Gilead Sciences, Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gilead Sciences, Inc [GILD] shares currently have an operating margin of 38.09% and a Gross Margin at 78.49%. Gilead Sciences, Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 21.91%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc (GILD) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Gilead Sciences, Inc. ( GILD), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 33.26%, highlighting impressive shareholder gains. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 11.55%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Gilead Sciences, Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 15.09%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Gilead Sciences, Inc (GILD) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Gilead Sciences, Inc’s (GILD) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 1.27%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $358522.73 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.32% and a Quick Ratio of 1.15%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

GILD Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Gilead Sciences, Inc posted 2.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.55/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.47. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GILD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gilead Sciences, Inc go to 26.75%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc [GILD] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around 91.09% of GILD stock in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GILD stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 120.63 million shares, which is approximately 9.6738% of the company. VANGUARD GROUP INC holds 115.26 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.91 billion in GILD stocks shares, with ownership of approximately 6.1147%.