General Motors Company [GM] Revenue clocked in at $187.60 billion, up 19.84% YTD: What’s Next?

General Motors Company [NYSE: GM] surged by $1.53 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $57.25 during the day while it closed the day at $57.15.

General Motors Company stock has also loss -0.19% of its value over the past 7 days. However, GM stock has inclined by 7.47% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 26.61% and gained 19.84% year-on date.

The market cap for GM stock reached $54.41 billion, with 957.00 million shares outstanding and 950.46 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.15M shares, GM reached a trading volume of 8994588 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about General Motors Company [GM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GM shares is $64.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GM stock is a recommendation set at 2.07. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for General Motors Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 24, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on September 12, 2025, representing the official price target for General Motors Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $65, while The Benchmark Company analysts kept a Buy rating on GM stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 33.91.

GM stock trade performance evaluation

General Motors Company [GM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.19. With this latest performance, GM shares dropped by -3.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.28% in the past year of trading.

General Motors Company [GM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and General Motors Company [GM] shares currently have an operating margin of 5.68% and a Gross Margin at 11.11%. General Motors Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 3.48%.

General Motors Company (GM) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for General Motors Company. ( GM), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 7.07%, suggesting modest shareholder returns. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 1.67%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, General Motors Company’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 3.99%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

General Motors Company (GM) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on General Motors Company’s (GM) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 2.05%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, General Motors Company. (GM) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $40308.64 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.22% and a Quick Ratio of 1.05%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for General Motors Company [GM] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, General Motors Company posted 2.96/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.39/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.57. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for General Motors Company go to 2.21%.

General Motors Company [GM]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around 86.17%, or 86.33% of GM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GM stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 110.25 million shares, which is approximately 9.705%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 95.06 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.42 billion in GM stocks shares.