Fuelcell Energy Inc [FCEL] is 16.41% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Fuelcell Energy Inc [NASDAQ: FCEL] closed the trading session at $11.43 on 2025-10-14. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $9.37, while the highest price level was $11.7.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 16.41 percent and weekly performance of 12.17 percent. The stock has been moved at 187.19 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 73.44 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 129.06 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.08M shares, FCEL reached to a volume of 10242842 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FCEL shares is $7.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FCEL stock is a recommendation set at 3.56. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Fuelcell Energy Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 20, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $2.75 to $1.50. The new note on the price target was released on September 14, 2023, representing the official price target for Fuelcell Energy Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3.85, while UBS analysts kept a Neutral rating on FCEL stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.91.

FCEL stock trade performance evaluation

Fuelcell Energy Inc [FCEL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.17. With this latest performance, FCEL shares gained by 73.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 187.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 26.44% in the past year of trading.

Fuelcell Energy Inc [FCEL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fuelcell Energy Inc [FCEL] shares currently have an operating margin of -86.76% and a Gross Margin at -20.03%. Fuelcell Energy Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -132.91%.

Fuelcell Energy Inc (FCEL) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Fuelcell Energy Inc. ( FCEL), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -29.51%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -22.42%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Fuelcell Energy Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -27.60%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Fuelcell Energy Inc (FCEL) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Fuelcell Energy Inc’s (FCEL) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.22%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Fuelcell Energy Inc. (FCEL) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$347003.42 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 5.37% and a Quick Ratio of 3.85%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Fuelcell Energy Inc [FCEL] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Fuelcell Energy Inc posted -1.99/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.6/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.39. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FCEL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fuelcell Energy Inc go to 27.74%.

Fuelcell Energy Inc [FCEL]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $15.80%, or 15.84% of FCEL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FCEL stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 34.36 million shares, which is approximately 0.2082%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 33.26 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $21.25 million in FCEL stocks shares.