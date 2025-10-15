For Viatris Inc [VTRS], Analyst sees a rise to $10. What next?

Viatris Inc [NASDAQ: VTRS] traded at a high on 2025-10-14, posting a 0.71 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $9.93.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6459660 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Viatris Inc stands at 2.63% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.51%.

The market cap for VTRS stock reached $11.58 billion, with 1.17 billion shares outstanding and 1.14 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.39M shares, VTRS reached a trading volume of 6459660 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Viatris Inc [VTRS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VTRS shares is $11.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VTRS stock is a recommendation set at 2.82. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Viatris Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 06, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 19, 2024, representing the official price target for Viatris Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $13 to $9, while BofA Securities kept a Underperform rating on VTRS stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for VTRS in the course of the last twelve months was 6.61 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.68.

How has VTRS stock performed recently?

Viatris Inc [VTRS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.07. With this latest performance, VTRS shares gained by 3.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.24% in the past year of trading.

Viatris Inc [VTRS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Viatris Inc [VTRS] shares currently have an operating margin of 8.41% and a Gross Margin at 39.16%. Viatris Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -24.67%.

Viatris Inc (VTRS) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Viatris Inc. ( VTRS), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -19.77%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -8.28%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Viatris Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -12.15%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Viatris Inc (VTRS) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Viatris Inc’s (VTRS) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.95%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Viatris Inc. (VTRS) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$108437.5 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.28% and a Quick Ratio of 0.68%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings analysis for Viatris Inc [VTRS]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Viatris Inc posted 0.75/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.68/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.07. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VTRS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Viatris Inc go to 0.35%.

Insider trade positions for Viatris Inc [VTRS]

There are presently around $85.11%, or 85.35%% of VTRS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VTRS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 140.32 million shares, which is approximately 11.7809%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 92.67 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$985.06 million in VTRS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$660.23 million in VTRS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.2145%.