For Pagaya Technologies Ltd [PGY], Analyst sees a rise to $22. What next?

Pagaya Technologies Ltd [NASDAQ: PGY] surged by $1.89 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $30.8125 during the day while it closed the day at $29.86.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd stock has also loss -1.32% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PGY stock has inclined by 26.90% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 214.98% and gained 201.92% year-on date.

The market cap for PGY stock reached $2.29 billion, with 64.87 million shares outstanding and 50.40 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.32M shares, PGY reached a trading volume of 6450873 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Pagaya Technologies Ltd [PGY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PGY shares is $40.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PGY stock is a recommendation set at 1.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for Pagaya Technologies Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 12, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price from $13 to $14.50. The new note on the price target was released on February 07, 2025, representing the official price target for Pagaya Technologies Ltd stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while UBS analysts kept a Neutral rating on PGY stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.98. Price to Free Cash Flow for PGY in the course of the last twelve months was 21.47 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.42.

PGY stock trade performance evaluation

Pagaya Technologies Ltd [PGY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.32. With this latest performance, PGY shares dropped by -28.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 214.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 221.42% in the past year of trading.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd [PGY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pagaya Technologies Ltd [PGY] shares currently have an operating margin of 12.93% and a Gross Margin at 38.68%. Pagaya Technologies Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -25.09%.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd (PGY) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Pagaya Technologies Ltd. ( PGY), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -62.92%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -19.69%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Pagaya Technologies Ltd’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -27.83%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd (PGY) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Pagaya Technologies Ltd’s (PGY) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 2.28%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd (PGY) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$510596.75 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.42% and a Quick Ratio of 1.42%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Pagaya Technologies Ltd [PGY] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Pagaya Technologies Ltd posted 0.44/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.27/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.17. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PGY.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd [PGY]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $65.87%, or 75.55%% of PGY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PGY stocks are: VIOLA VENTURES V.C. MANAGEMENT 4 LTD. with ownership of 8.18 million shares, which is approximately 11.3923%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 3.34 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$42.58 million in PGY stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$22.45 million in PGY stock with ownership which is approximately 2.4515%.