For Nano Dimension Ltd ADR [NNDM], Analyst sees a drop to $8. What next?

Nano Dimension Ltd ADR [NASDAQ: NNDM] stock went on an upward path that rose over 10.33% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 20.12%.

Over the last 12 months, NNDM stock dropped by -18.15%. The one-year Nano Dimension Ltd ADR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 79.7. The average equity rating for NNDM stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $443.27 million, with 218.36 million shares outstanding and 212.37 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.76M shares, NNDM stock reached a trading volume of 8676570 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Nano Dimension Ltd ADR [NNDM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NNDM shares is $10.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NNDM stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Nano Dimension Ltd ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 21, 2016.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.01.

NNDM Stock Performance Analysis:

Nano Dimension Ltd ADR [NNDM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.12. With this latest performance, NNDM shares gained by 42.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 35.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.15% in the past year of trading.

Insight into Nano Dimension Ltd ADR Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nano Dimension Ltd ADR [NNDM] shares currently have an operating margin of -121.75% and a Gross Margin at 35.76%. Nano Dimension Ltd ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -321.12%.

Nano Dimension Ltd ADR (NNDM) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Nano Dimension Ltd ADR. ( NNDM), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -6.85%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -5.82%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Nano Dimension Ltd ADR’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -32.90%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Nano Dimension Ltd ADR (NNDM) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Nano Dimension Ltd ADR’s (NNDM) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.05%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Nano Dimension Ltd ADR (NNDM) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Nano Dimension Ltd ADR. (NNDM) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$408137.43 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 3.48% and a Quick Ratio of 3.26%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Nano Dimension Ltd ADR [NNDM] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $32.72%, or 32.76%% of NNDM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NNDM stocks are: ANSON FUNDS MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 20.63 million shares, which is approximately 9.384%. MURCHINSON LTD., holding 15.55 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$34.21 million in NNDM stocks shares; and MURCHINSON LTD., currently with $$17.11 million in NNDM stock with ownership which is approximately 3.5364%.