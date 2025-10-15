For Invesco Ltd [IVZ], Analyst sees a rise to $28. What next?

Invesco Ltd [NYSE: IVZ] jumped around 0.16 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $23.45 at the close of the session, up 0.69%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.63M shares, IVZ reached a trading volume of 7258506 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Invesco Ltd [IVZ]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IVZ shares is $25.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IVZ stock is a recommendation set at 2.62. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Invesco Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 03, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on July 21, 2025, representing the official price target for Invesco Ltd stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on IVZ stock. On April 09, 2025, analysts decreased their price target for IVZ shares from 22 to 13.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for IVZ in the course of the last twelve months was 8.69 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.04.

How has IVZ stock performed recently?

Invesco Ltd [IVZ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.70. With this latest performance, IVZ shares gained by 4.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 80.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 34.15% in the past year of trading.

Invesco Ltd [IVZ]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Invesco Ltd [IVZ] shares currently have an operating margin of 15.32% and a Gross Margin at 64.20%. Invesco Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 6.86%.

Invesco Ltd (IVZ) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Invesco Ltd. ( IVZ), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 5.74%, suggesting modest shareholder returns. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 2.93%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Invesco Ltd’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 1.88%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Invesco Ltd (IVZ) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Invesco Ltd’s (IVZ) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.62%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $49706.16 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.04% and a Quick Ratio of 1.04%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings analysis for Invesco Ltd [IVZ]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Invesco Ltd posted 0.44/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.43/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.01. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IVZ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Invesco Ltd go to 18.35%.

Insider trade positions for Invesco Ltd [IVZ]

There are presently around $93.88%, or 94.53%% of IVZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IVZ stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 54.21 million shares, which is approximately 11.9011%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 49.88 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$746.18 million in IVZ stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$407.27 million in IVZ stock with ownership which is approximately 5.9767%.