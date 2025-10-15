For Dollar Tree Inc [DLTR], Analyst sees a rise to $70. What next?

Dollar Tree Inc [NASDAQ: DLTR] traded at a high on 2025-10-14, posting a 3.23 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $95.58.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7046221 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Dollar Tree Inc stands at 4.30% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.12%.

The market cap for DLTR stock reached $19.50 billion, with 204.63 million shares outstanding and 203.64 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.28M shares, DLTR reached a trading volume of 7046221 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Dollar Tree Inc [DLTR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DLTR shares is $111.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DLTR stock is a recommendation set at 2.36. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Dollar Tree Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 07, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Peer Perform. The new note on the price target was released on September 18, 2025, representing the official price target for Dollar Tree Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $95, while Gordon Haskett analysts kept a Reduce rating on DLTR stock. On August 29, 2025, analysts increased their price target for DLTR shares from 100 to 130.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for DLTR in the course of the last twelve months was 9.65 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.27.

How has DLTR stock performed recently?

Dollar Tree Inc [DLTR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.39. With this latest performance, DLTR shares dropped by -1.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 27.54% in the past year of trading.

Dollar Tree Inc [DLTR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dollar Tree Inc [DLTR] shares currently have an operating margin of 6.77% and a Gross Margin at 36.84%. Dollar Tree Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -13.46%.

Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Dollar Tree Inc. ( DLTR), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 20.07%, reflecting robust shareholder value creation. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 6.12%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Dollar Tree Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -30.30%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Dollar Tree Inc’s (DLTR) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 2.04%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$13646.31 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.04% and a Quick Ratio of 0.27%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings analysis for Dollar Tree Inc [DLTR]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Dollar Tree Inc posted 1.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.08/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.04. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DLTR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dollar Tree Inc go to 12.10%.

Insider trade positions for Dollar Tree Inc [DLTR]

There are presently around $107.74%, or 107.89%% of DLTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DLTR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 23.53 million shares, which is approximately 10.943%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 16.43 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$1.75 billion in DLTR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$1.29 billion in DLTR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.63%.