For Almonty Industries Inc [ALM], Analyst sees a rise to $6.50. What next?

Almonty Industries Inc [NASDAQ: ALM] traded at a high on 2025-10-14, posting a 15.28 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $9.96.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 8890763 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Almonty Industries Inc stands at 8.48% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.92%.

The market cap for ALM stock reached $2.16 billion, with 217.25 million shares outstanding and 137.70 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.34M shares, ALM reached a trading volume of 8890763 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Almonty Industries Inc [ALM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALM shares is $7.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALM stock is a recommendation set at 1.25. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Almonty Industries Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 13, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on August 11, 2025, representing the official price target for Almonty Industries Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while DA Davidson analysts kept a Buy rating on ALM stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 192.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08.

How has ALM stock performed recently?

Almonty Industries Inc [ALM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 39.89. With this latest performance, ALM shares gained by 107.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 277.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 962.83% in the past year of trading.

Almonty Industries Inc [ALM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Almonty Industries Inc [ALM] shares currently have an operating margin of -71.54% and a Gross Margin at -0.18%. Almonty Industries Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -366.48%.

Almonty Industries Inc (ALM) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Almonty Industries Inc. ( ALM), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -347.32%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -36.96%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Almonty Industries Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -55.53%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Almonty Industries Inc (ALM) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Almonty Industries Inc’s (ALM) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 21.03%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Earnings analysis for Almonty Industries Inc [ALM]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Almonty Industries Inc posted -0.3/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.29. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALM.

Insider trade positions for Almonty Industries Inc [ALM]

There are presently around $1.77%, or 2.98% of ALM stock, in the hands of institutional investors.