Figma Inc [FIG] moved down -5.38: Why It’s Important

Figma Inc [NYSE: FIG] closed the trading session at $60.82 on 2025-10-14. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $60.5, while the highest price level was $62.75.

If compared to the average trading volume of 13.37M shares, FIG reached to a volume of 7121495 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Figma Inc [FIG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FIG shares is $67.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FIG stock is a recommendation set at 2.27. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Figma Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on September 04, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $80 to $70. The new note on the price target was released on September 04, 2025, representing the official price target for Figma Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $85 to $69, while BofA Securities kept a Buy rating on FIG stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 27.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.32.

FIG stock trade performance evaluation

Figma Inc [FIG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.03.

Figma Inc [FIG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Figma Inc [FIG] shares currently have an operating margin of 5.17% and a Gross Margin at 91.34%. Figma Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 10.26%.

Figma Inc (FIG) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Figma Inc. ( FIG), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -61.86%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -43.13%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Figma Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 6.18%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Figma Inc (FIG) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Figma Inc’s (FIG) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.05%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Figma Inc. (FIG) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $58129.36 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 3.26% and a Quick Ratio of 3.26%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Figma Inc [FIG] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Figma Inc posted 0.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.08/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.01. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FIG.

Figma Inc [FIG]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $60.19%, or 87.62%% of FIG stock, in the hands of institutional investors.