Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB] is 1.73% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Fifth Third Bancorp [NASDAQ: FITB] surged by $1.21 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $43.71 during the day while it closed the day at $43.41.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock has also loss -0.62% of its value over the past 7 days. However, FITB stock has inclined by 0.84% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 25.46% and gained 1.73% year-on date.

The market cap for FITB stock reached $28.73 billion, with 667.71 million shares outstanding and 658.17 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.73M shares, FITB reached a trading volume of 9226609 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FITB shares is $51.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FITB stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for Fifth Third Bancorp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 14, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on October 07, 2025, representing the official price target for Fifth Third Bancorp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $47, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on FITB stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for FITB in the course of the last twelve months was 7.71.

FITB stock trade performance evaluation

Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.62. With this latest performance, FITB shares dropped by -4.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.67% in the past year of trading.

Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB] shares currently have an operating margin of 25.48%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 16.12%.

Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Fifth Third Bancorp. ( FITB), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 11.58%, reflecting robust shareholder value creation. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 1.10%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Fifth Third Bancorp’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 6.13%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Fifth Third Bancorp’s (FITB) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.86%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Fifth Third Bancorp posted 0.78/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.83/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.05. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FITB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fifth Third Bancorp go to 15.01%.

Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $88.55%, or 88.94%% of FITB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FITB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 83.1 million shares, which is approximately 12.1004%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 58.11 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$2.12 billion in FITB stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$1.6 billion in FITB stock with ownership which is approximately 6.375%.