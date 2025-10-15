Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc [FFAI] Stock trading around $1.5 per share: What’s Next?

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc [NASDAQ: FFAI] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.35% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.04%.

Over the last 12 months, FFAI stock dropped by -38.27%.

The market cap for the stock reached $220.81 million, with 147.21 million shares outstanding and 137.03 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 16.97M shares, FFAI stock reached a trading volume of 6310560 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc [FFAI]:

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 16, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while Wedbush analysts kept a Outperform rating on FFAI stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.09.

FFAI Stock Performance Analysis:

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc [FFAI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.04. With this latest performance, FFAI shares dropped by -13.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 42.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.27% in the past year of trading.

Insight into Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc [FFAI] shares currently have an operating margin of -27053.09% and a Gross Margin at -14666.29%. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -54938.44%.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (FFAI) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. ( FFAI), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -320.23%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -77.87%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -249.44%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (FFAI) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc’s (FFAI) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 1.46%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (FFAI) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFAI) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$1354698.8 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.34% and a Quick Ratio of 0.24%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

FFAI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FFAI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc go to 94.92%.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc [FFAI] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $13.63%, or 14.23%% of FFAI stock, in the hands of institutional investors.