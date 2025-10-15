Evercore ISI slashes price target on Enphase Energy Inc [ENPH] – find out why.

Enphase Energy Inc [NASDAQ: ENPH] stock went on an upward path that rose over 4.65% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.47%.

Over the last 12 months, ENPH stock dropped by -46.94%. The one-year Enphase Energy Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.65. The average equity rating for ENPH stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.76 billion, with 130.74 million shares outstanding and 125.85 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.42M shares, ENPH stock reached a trading volume of 6734685 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Enphase Energy Inc [ENPH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ENPH shares is $40.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ENPH stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Enphase Energy Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on October 07, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on August 21, 2025, representing the official price target for Enphase Energy Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $45, while Johnson Rice analysts kept a Accumulate rating on ENPH stock. On July 23, 2025, analysts decreased their price target for ENPH shares from 45 to 40.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.70. Price to Free Cash Flow for ENPH in the course of the last twelve months was 12.77 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.82.

ENPH Stock Performance Analysis:

Enphase Energy Inc [ENPH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.47. With this latest performance, ENPH shares dropped by -4.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -46.94% in the past year of trading.

Insight into Enphase Energy Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Enphase Energy Inc [ENPH] shares currently have an operating margin of 12.82% and a Gross Margin at 47.30%. Enphase Energy Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 11.78%.

Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Enphase Energy Inc. ( ENPH), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 19.79%, reflecting robust shareholder value creation. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 5.51%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Enphase Energy Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 11.82%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Enphase Energy Inc’s (ENPH) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 1.40%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $62819.13 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.97% and a Quick Ratio of 1.82%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

ENPH Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Enphase Energy Inc posted 0.65/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.78/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.13. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ENPH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Enphase Energy Inc go to 4.12%.

Enphase Energy Inc [ENPH] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $94.78%, or 98.00%% of ENPH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ENPH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 16.14 million shares, which is approximately 11.8951%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 15.39 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$1.53 billion in ENPH stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$626.68 million in ENPH stock with ownership which is approximately 4.6334%.