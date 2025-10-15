DigitalBridge Group Inc [DBRG] moved up 15.71: Why It’s Important

DigitalBridge Group Inc [NYSE: DBRG] surged by $1.83 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $13.99 during the day while it closed the day at $13.48.

DigitalBridge Group Inc stock has also gained 14.63% of its value over the past 7 days. However, DBRG stock has inclined by 23.44% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 76.44% and lost -9.59% year-on date.

The market cap for DBRG stock reached $2.56 billion, with 180.89 million shares outstanding and 179.79 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.09M shares, DBRG reached a trading volume of 14383695 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about DigitalBridge Group Inc [DBRG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DBRG shares is $16.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DBRG stock is a recommendation set at 1.22. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for DigitalBridge Group Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 27, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Keefe Bruyette dropped their target price from $17.75 to $14. The new note on the price target was released on November 06, 2024, representing the official price target for DigitalBridge Group Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $27, while B. Riley Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on DBRG stock. On September 28, 2023, analysts increased their price target for DBRG shares from 19 to 25.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.82. Price to Free Cash Flow for DBRG in the course of the last twelve months was 13.41 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1675.62.

DBRG stock trade performance evaluation

DigitalBridge Group Inc [DBRG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.63. With this latest performance, DBRG shares gained by 12.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 76.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.50% in the past year of trading.

DigitalBridge Group Inc [DBRG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DigitalBridge Group Inc [DBRG] shares currently have an operating margin of 44.54% and a Gross Margin at 89.24%. DigitalBridge Group Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.55%.

DigitalBridge Group Inc (DBRG) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for DigitalBridge Group Inc. ( DBRG), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 3.04%, suggesting modest shareholder returns. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 1.75%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, DigitalBridge Group Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -0.20%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

DigitalBridge Group Inc (DBRG) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on DigitalBridge Group Inc’s (DBRG) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.17%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

DigitalBridge Group Inc (DBRG) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, DigitalBridge Group Inc. (DBRG) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$14290.12 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1675.62% and a Quick Ratio of 1675.62%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for DigitalBridge Group Inc [DBRG] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, DigitalBridge Group Inc posted -0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.02. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DBRG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DigitalBridge Group Inc go to 130.35%.

DigitalBridge Group Inc [DBRG]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $94.49%, or 98.22%% of DBRG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DBRG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 24.85 million shares, which is approximately 14.5875%. WAFRA INC., holding 15.46 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$211.74 million in DBRG stocks shares; and WAFRA INC., currently with $$162.29 million in DBRG stock with ownership which is approximately 6.9537%.