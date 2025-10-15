Dell Technologies Inc [DELL] is 19.21% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Dell Technologies Inc [NYSE: DELL] plunged by -$4.63 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $152.559 during the day while it closed the day at $148.77.

Dell Technologies Inc stock has also loss -1.39% of its value over the past 7 days. However, DELL stock has inclined by 20.39% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 74.63% and gained 19.21% year-on date.

The market cap for DELL stock reached $100.03 billion, with 339.00 million shares outstanding and 310.49 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.70M shares, DELL reached a trading volume of 7083300 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Dell Technologies Inc [DELL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DELL shares is $163.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DELL stock is a recommendation set at 1.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Dell Technologies Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 16, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, TD Cowen raised their target price from $125 to $130. The new note on the price target was released on August 29, 2025, representing the official price target for Dell Technologies Inc stock.

Price to Free Cash Flow for DELL in the course of the last twelve months was 20.58 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.63.

DELL stock trade performance evaluation

Dell Technologies Inc [DELL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.39. With this latest performance, DELL shares gained by 17.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 74.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 29.10% in the past year of trading.

Dell Technologies Inc [DELL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dell Technologies Inc [DELL] shares currently have an operating margin of 7.36% and a Gross Margin at 20.96%. Dell Technologies Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 4.72%.

Dell Technologies Inc (DELL) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

Dell Technologies Inc (DELL) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $44351.85 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.76% and a Quick Ratio of 0.63%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Dell Technologies Inc [DELL] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Dell Technologies Inc posted 2.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.09. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DELL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dell Technologies Inc go to 16.25%.

Dell Technologies Inc [DELL]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $71.17%, or 76.07%% of DELL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DELL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 17.58 million shares, which is approximately 2.4828%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 15.48 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$2.13 billion in DELL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$1.99 billion in DELL stock with ownership which is approximately 2.038%.