Cyngn Inc [CYN] Stock trading around $5.7 per share: What’s Next?

Cyngn Inc [NASDAQ: CYN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.64% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -6.71%.

Over the last 12 months, CYN stock dropped by -95.52%. The one-year Cyngn Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 52.5. The average equity rating for CYN stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $40.13 million, with 7.04 million shares outstanding and 7.03 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 421.73K shares, CYN stock reached a trading volume of 24277132 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Cyngn Inc [CYN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CYN shares is $12.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CYN stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Aegis Capital have made an estimate for Cyngn Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 16, 2021.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.57.

CYN Stock Performance Analysis:

Cyngn Inc [CYN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.71. With this latest performance, CYN shares gained by 3.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 32.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -95.52% in the past year of trading.

Insight into Cyngn Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cyngn Inc [CYN] shares currently have an operating margin of -5005.64% and a Gross Margin at -248.78%. Cyngn Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7020.69%.

Cyngn Inc (CYN) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Cyngn Inc. ( CYN), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -108.13%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -89.65%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Cyngn Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -57.41%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Cyngn Inc (CYN) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Cyngn Inc’s (CYN) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.15%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Cyngn Inc. (CYN) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$526379.31 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 14.54% and a Quick Ratio of 14.22%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

CYN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cyngn Inc posted -2.7/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -2.74/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.04. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CYN.

Cyngn Inc [CYN] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $9.83%, or 9.95%% of CYN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CYN stocks are: AH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.L.C. with ownership of 5.76 million shares, which is approximately 0.0747%. REDPOINT MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 2.71 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$0.2 million in CYN stocks shares; and REDPOINT MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $$0.17 million in CYN stock with ownership which is approximately 0.0307%.