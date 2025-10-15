Cycurion Inc [CYCU] moved up 13.47: Why It’s Important

Cycurion Inc [NASDAQ: CYCU] gained 13.47% or 0.03 points to close at $0.28 with a heavy trading volume of 9195953 shares.

It opened the trading session at $0.25, the shares rose to $0.2869 and dropped to $0.235, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CYCU points out that the company has recorded -44.97% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 22.00M shares, CYCU reached to a volume of 9195953 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Cycurion Inc [CYCU]:

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

Trading performance analysis for CYCU stock

Cycurion Inc [CYCU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.82. With this latest performance, CYCU shares gained by 35.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -44.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -97.38% in the past year of trading.

Cycurion Inc [CYCU]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cycurion Inc [CYCU] shares currently have an operating margin of -41.56% and a Gross Margin at 17.82%. Cycurion Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -54.50%.

Cycurion Inc (CYCU) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Cycurion Inc. ( CYCU), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -208.80%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -83.09%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Cycurion Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -97.22%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Cycurion Inc (CYCU) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Cycurion Inc’s (CYCU) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.56%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Cycurion Inc (CYCU) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Cycurion Inc. (CYCU) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$302391.3 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.28% and a Quick Ratio of 0.28%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Cycurion Inc [CYCU]

There are presently around $2.16%, or 2.59%% of CYCU stock, in the hands of institutional investors.