Craig Hallum lifts Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc [OMEX] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc [NASDAQ: OMEX] gained 18.05% on the last trading session, reaching $4.12 price per share at the time.

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc represents 45.19 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $186.19 million with the latest information. OMEX stock price has been found in the range of $3.53 to $4.4199.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.89M shares, OMEX reached a trading volume of 9143884 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc [OMEX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OMEX shares is $7.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OMEX stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on April 13, 2016.

Trading performance analysis for OMEX stock

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc [OMEX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 41.10. With this latest performance, OMEX shares gained by 145.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 938.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 472.22% in the past year of trading.

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc [OMEX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc [OMEX] shares currently have an operating margin of -1778.81% and a Gross Margin at -515.69%. Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 174.28%.

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc (OMEX) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc (OMEX) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (OMEX) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $98181.82 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.13% and a Quick Ratio of 0.13%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc [OMEX]

There are presently around $18.56%, or 21.04%% of OMEX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OMEX stocks are: FOURWORLD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 3.03 million shares, which is approximately 14.7929%. TWO SEAS CAPITAL LP, holding 1.15 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$5.62 million in OMEX stocks shares; and TWO SEAS CAPITAL LP, currently with $$4.17 million in OMEX stock with ownership which is approximately 4.1764%.