Chevron Corp [CVX] stock Initiated by Melius analyst, price target now $155

Chevron Corp [NYSE: CVX] surged by $0.45 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $153.46 during the day while it closed the day at $152.39.

Chevron Corp stock has also loss -1.63% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CVX stock has inclined by 1.65% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 12.61% and gained 1.18% year-on date.

The market cap for CVX stock reached $312.00 billion, with 2.05 billion shares outstanding and 2.03 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.99M shares, CVX reached a trading volume of 6288816 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Chevron Corp [CVX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CVX shares is $168.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CVX stock is a recommendation set at 2.14. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Melius have made an estimate for Chevron Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 20, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on August 04, 2025, representing the official price target for Chevron Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $150 to $155, while TD Cowen kept a Hold rating on CVX stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for CVX in the course of the last twelve months was 18.90 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.74.

CVX stock trade performance evaluation

Chevron Corp [CVX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.63. With this latest performance, CVX shares dropped by -3.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.21% in the past year of trading.

Chevron Corp [CVX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Chevron Corp [CVX] shares currently have an operating margin of 8.22% and a Gross Margin at 13.57%. Chevron Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 7.31%.

Chevron Corp (CVX) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Chevron Corp. ( CVX), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 8.97%, suggesting modest shareholder returns. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 5.36%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Chevron Corp’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 8.08%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Chevron Corp (CVX) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Chevron Corp’s (CVX) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.20%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Chevron Corp. (CVX) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $302883.13 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.00% and a Quick Ratio of 0.74%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Chevron Corp [CVX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Chevron Corp posted 2.51/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.42/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.09. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CVX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Chevron Corp go to 1.96%.

Chevron Corp [CVX]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $59.11%, or 62.91%% of CVX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CVX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 158.7 million shares, which is approximately 8.6918%. STATE STREET CORP, holding 158.23 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$24.75 billion in CVX stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $$20.0 billion in CVX stock with ownership which is approximately 7.0014%.