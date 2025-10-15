Centene Corp [CNC] fell -49.12% so far this year. What now?

Centene Corp [NYSE: CNC] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.22% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -5.15%.

Over the last 12 months, CNC stock dropped by -39.85%. The one-year Centene Corp stock forecast points to a potential downside of -7.18. The average equity rating for CNC stock is currently 2.67, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $17.90 billion, with 491.13 million shares outstanding and 484.80 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 15.78M shares, CNC stock reached a trading volume of 6987198 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Centene Corp [CNC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNC shares is $34.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNC stock is a recommendation set at 2.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Centene Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on October 14, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on July 28, 2025, representing the official price target for Centene Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on CNC stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.65. Price to Free Cash Flow for CNC in the course of the last twelve months was 16.57.

CNC Stock Performance Analysis:

Centene Corp [CNC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.15. With this latest performance, CNC shares gained by 11.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -42.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.85% in the past year of trading.

Insight into Centene Corp Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Centene Corp [CNC] shares currently have an operating margin of 1.12%. Centene Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 1.15%.

Centene Corp (CNC) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Centene Corp. ( CNC), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 7.50%, suggesting modest shareholder returns. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 2.42%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Centene Corp’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 4.57%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Centene Corp (CNC) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Centene Corp’s (CNC) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.64%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

CNC Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Centene Corp posted 1.62/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.41/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.21. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Centene Corp go to -13.89%.

Centene Corp [CNC] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $98.97%, or 99.43%% of CNC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CNC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 60.72 million shares, which is approximately 11.4647%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 47.44 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$3.15 billion in CNC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$2.33 billion in CNC stock with ownership which is approximately 6.6239%.