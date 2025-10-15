Cameco Corp [CCJ] is 84.57% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Cameco Corp [NYSE: CCJ] jumped around 1.04 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $93.19 at the close of the session, up 1.13%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.56M shares, CCJ reached a trading volume of 7605508 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cameco Corp [CCJ]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CCJ shares is $88.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CCJ stock is a recommendation set at 1.48. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CLSA have made an estimate for Cameco Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 09, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 20, 2025, representing the official price target for Cameco Corp stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for CCJ in the course of the last twelve months was 67.84 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

How has CCJ stock performed recently?

Cameco Corp [CCJ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.80. With this latest performance, CCJ shares gained by 7.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 125.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 81.34% in the past year of trading.

Cameco Corp [CCJ]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cameco Corp [CCJ] shares currently have an operating margin of 16.73% and a Gross Margin at 25.57%. Cameco Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 14.96%.

Cameco Corp (CCJ) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Cameco Corp. ( CCJ), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 8.09%, suggesting modest shareholder returns. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 5.52%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Cameco Corp’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 6.74%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Cameco Corp (CCJ) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Cameco Corp’s (CCJ) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.15%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Cameco Corp. (CCJ) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $132735.78 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 2.96% and a Quick Ratio of 2.00%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings analysis for Cameco Corp [CCJ]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cameco Corp posted -0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.25/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.26. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CCJ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cameco Corp go to 59.43%.

Insider trade positions for Cameco Corp [CCJ]

There are presently around 73.25%, or 73.35% of CCJ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CCJ stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 37.72 million shares, which is approximately 8.38%. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS LTD., holding 17.24 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $847.84 million in CCJ stocks shares.