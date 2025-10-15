C3.ai Inc [AI] moved down -1.96: Why It’s Important

C3.ai Inc [NYSE: AI] closed the trading session at $18.99 on 2025-10-14. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $18.39, while the highest price level was $19.35.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -27.60 percent and weekly performance of -0.68 percent. The stock has been moved at -5.33 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 8.33 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -30.26 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 9.66M shares, AI reached to a volume of 7640574 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AI shares is $14.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AI stock is a recommendation set at 3.44. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for C3.ai Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 13, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on August 12, 2025, representing the official price target for C3.ai Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while DA Davidson analysts kept a Underperform rating on AI stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.16.

AI stock trade performance evaluation

C3.ai Inc [AI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.68. With this latest performance, AI shares gained by 8.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -44.84% in the past year of trading.

C3.ai Inc [AI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and C3.ai Inc [AI] shares currently have an operating margin of -101.22% and a Gross Margin at 56.47%. C3.ai Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -92.08%.

C3.ai Inc (AI) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for C3.ai Inc. ( AI), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -40.94%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -33.82%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, C3.ai Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -42.89%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

C3.ai Inc (AI) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on C3.ai Inc’s (AI) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.01%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, C3.ai Inc. (AI) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$290127.01 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 7.65% and a Quick Ratio of 7.65%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for C3.ai Inc [AI] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, C3.ai Inc posted -0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.16/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.1. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for C3.ai Inc go to -4.43%.

C3.ai Inc [AI]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $50.71%, or 55.14%% of AI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 11.52 million shares, which is approximately 9.2205%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 7.47 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$216.42 million in AI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$183.71 million in AI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.0758%.