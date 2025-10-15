BP plc ADR [BP] Revenue clocked in at $186.67 billion, up 2.38% YTD: What’s Next?

BP plc ADR [NYSE: BP] loss -1.75% or -0.59 points to close at $33.11 with a heavy trading volume of 8309950 shares.

It opened the trading session at $32.85, the shares rose to $33.365 and dropped to $32.78, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BP points out that the company has recorded 23.04% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.98M shares, BP reached to a volume of 8309950 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about BP plc ADR [BP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BP shares is $38.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BP stock is a recommendation set at 2.35. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for BP plc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on September 03, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Melius raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 20, 2025, representing the official price target for BP plc ADR stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $42, while Scotiabank analysts kept a Sector Outperform rating on BP stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.74. Price to Free Cash Flow for BP in the course of the last twelve months was 9.88 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.92.

Trading performance analysis for BP stock

BP plc ADR [BP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.32. With this latest performance, BP shares dropped by -3.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.01% in the past year of trading.

BP plc ADR [BP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BP plc ADR [BP] shares currently have an operating margin of 7.89% and a Gross Margin at 15.83%. BP plc ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 0.32%.

BP plc ADR (BP) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for BP plc ADR. ( BP), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 0.95%, suggesting modest shareholder returns. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 0.22%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, BP plc ADR’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 0.48%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

BP plc ADR (BP) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on BP plc ADR’s (BP) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 1.27%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

BP plc ADR (BP) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, BP plc ADR. (BP) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $5974.53 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.21% and a Quick Ratio of 0.92%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

BP plc ADR [BP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, BP plc ADR posted 0.83/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.79/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.04. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BP plc ADR go to 2.40%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at BP plc ADR [BP]

There are presently around $12.44%, or 12.44%% of BP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BP stocks are: FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 21.81 million shares, which is approximately 0.8019%. ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, holding 21.76 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $785.46 million in BP stocks shares; and ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, currently with $769.35 million in BP stock with ownership which is approximately 0.7835%.