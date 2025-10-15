BofA Securities lifts Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc [RCKT] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc [NASDAQ: RCKT] gained 23.05% or 0.8 points to close at $4.27 with a heavy trading volume of 9629214 shares.

It opened the trading session at $3.9287, the shares rose to $4.34 and dropped to $3.825, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for RCKT points out that the company has recorded -27.75% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.70M shares, RCKT reached to a volume of 9629214 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RCKT shares is $7.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RCKT stock is a recommendation set at 2.12. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 20, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on July 25, 2025, representing the official price target for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a In-line rating on RCKT stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.52.

Trading performance analysis for RCKT stock

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc [RCKT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 35.99. With this latest performance, RCKT shares gained by 32.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -66.03% in the past year of trading.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (RCKT) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. ( RCKT), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -69.65%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -59.33%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -68.34%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (RCKT) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc’s (RCKT) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.07%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RCKT) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$860535.12 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 6.39% and a Quick Ratio of 6.39%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc [RCKT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc posted -0.71/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.75/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.04. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RCKT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc go to 20.15%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc [RCKT]

There are presently around $88.47%, or 91.81%% of RCKT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RCKT stocks are: RTW INVESTMENTS, LP with ownership of 17.69 million shares, which is approximately 18.8677%. WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 9.16 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$197.12 million in RCKT stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $$133.33 million in RCKT stock with ownership which is approximately 6.6057%.