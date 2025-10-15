BMO Capital Markets slashes price target on JBS N.V [JBS] – find out why.

JBS N.V [NYSE: JBS] traded at a high on 2025-10-14, posting a 1.84 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $12.76.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6692616 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of JBS N.V stands at 2.98% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.46%.

The market cap for JBS stock reached $13.46 billion, with 760.23 million shares outstanding and 346.68 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.29M shares, JBS reached a trading volume of 6692616 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about JBS N.V [JBS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JBS shares is $19.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JBS stock is a recommendation set at 1.19. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for JBS N.V shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 26, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 18, 2025, representing the official price target for JBS N.V stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $19.50, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on JBS stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.81.

How has JBS stock performed recently?

JBS N.V [JBS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.70. With this latest performance, JBS shares dropped by -19.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.41% in the past year of trading.

JBS N.V [JBS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and JBS N.V [JBS] shares currently have an operating margin of 5.25% and a Gross Margin at 13.19%. JBS N.V’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 4.41%.

JBS N.V (JBS) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for JBS N.V. ( JBS), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 17.67%, reflecting robust shareholder value creation. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 4.22%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, JBS N.V’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 3.27%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

JBS N.V (JBS) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on JBS N.V’s (JBS) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 2.53%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

JBS N.V (JBS) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, JBS N.V. (JBS) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $3307.61 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.54% and a Quick Ratio of 0.76%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings analysis for JBS N.V [JBS]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, JBS N.V posted 1.54/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.63/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -1.09. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JBS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for JBS N.V go to 7.24%.

Insider trade positions for JBS N.V [JBS]

There are presently around $10.10%, or 22.14%% of JBS stock, in the hands of institutional investors.