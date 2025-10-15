Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc [BCRX] Revenue clocked in at $557.51 million, down -9.83% YTD: What’s Next?

Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc [NASDAQ: BCRX] loss -8.81% or -0.62 points to close at $6.42 with a heavy trading volume of 36927026 shares.

It opened the trading session at $6.581, the shares rose to $6.98 and dropped to $6.0, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BCRX points out that the company has recorded -8.81% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.07M shares, BCRX reached to a volume of 36927026 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc [BCRX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BCRX shares is $20.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BCRX stock is a recommendation set at 1.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on October 01, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on April 29, 2025, representing the official price target for Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while Wedbush analysts kept a Outperform rating on BCRX stock.

Price to Free Cash Flow for BCRX in the course of the last twelve months was 86.95 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.22.

Trading performance analysis for BCRX stock

Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc [BCRX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.63. With this latest performance, BCRX shares dropped by -16.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.63% in the past year of trading.

Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc [BCRX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc [BCRX] shares currently have an operating margin of 9.72% and a Gross Margin at 96.77%. Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.41%.

Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc (BCRX) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc (BCRX) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc (BCRX) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$61568.97 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 2.25% and a Quick Ratio of 2.22%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc [BCRX]

There are presently around $99.09%, or 100.29%% of BCRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BCRX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 19.96 million shares, which is approximately 9.6676%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 18.77 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$116.0 million in BCRX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$77.68 million in BCRX stock with ownership which is approximately 6.0894%.