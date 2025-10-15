Barclays plc ADR [BCS] is 66.72% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Barclays plc ADR [NYSE: BCS] gained 1.79% or 0.36 points to close at $20.44 with a heavy trading volume of 7705266 shares.

It opened the trading session at $20.19, the shares rose to $20.5558 and dropped to $20.0629, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BCS points out that the company has recorded 43.24% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 11.58M shares, BCS reached to a volume of 7705266 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Barclays plc ADR [BCS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BCS shares is $22.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BCS stock is a recommendation set at 1.61. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Barclays plc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 18, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on March 04, 2025, representing the official price target for Barclays plc ADR stock.

Trading performance analysis for BCS stock

Barclays plc ADR [BCS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, BCS shares dropped by -2.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 43.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 53.80% in the past year of trading.

Barclays plc ADR [BCS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Barclays plc ADR [BCS] shares currently have an operating margin of 32.80%. Barclays plc ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 21.32%.

Barclays plc ADR (BCS) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Barclays plc ADR. ( BCS), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 9.83%, suggesting modest shareholder returns. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 0.37%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Barclays plc ADR’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 2.69%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Barclays plc ADR (BCS) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Barclays plc ADR’s (BCS) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 2.96%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Barclays plc ADR [BCS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Barclays plc ADR posted 0.63/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.6/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.03. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BCS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Barclays plc ADR go to 20.65%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Barclays plc ADR [BCS]

There are presently around $8.41%, or 8.41%% of BCS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BCS stocks are: ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP with ownership of 29.98 million shares, which is approximately 0.201%. ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 19.68 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$210.76 million in BCS stocks shares; and ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $$187.33 million in BCS stock with ownership which is approximately 0.1173%.