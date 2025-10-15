Ballard Power Systems Inc [BLDP] Stock trading around $3.98 per share: What’s Next?

Ballard Power Systems Inc [NASDAQ: BLDP] closed the trading session at $3.98 on 2025-10-14. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $3.302, while the highest price level was $4.06.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 147.20 percent and weekly performance of 9.64 percent. The stock has been moved at 231.67 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 83.41 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 119.89 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.54M shares, BLDP reached to a volume of 14312582 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ballard Power Systems Inc [BLDP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BLDP shares is $2.01 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BLDP stock is a recommendation set at 3.38. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Lake Street have made an estimate for Ballard Power Systems Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 11, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on April 17, 2025, representing the official price target for Ballard Power Systems Inc stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.84.

BLDP stock trade performance evaluation

Ballard Power Systems Inc [BLDP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.64. With this latest performance, BLDP shares gained by 83.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 231.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 139.76% in the past year of trading.

Ballard Power Systems Inc [BLDP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ballard Power Systems Inc [BLDP] shares currently have an operating margin of -194.95% and a Gross Margin at -28.01%. Ballard Power Systems Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -409.35%.

Ballard Power Systems Inc (BLDP) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Ballard Power Systems Inc. ( BLDP), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -38.04%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -33.73%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Ballard Power Systems Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -45.22%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Ballard Power Systems Inc (BLDP) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Ballard Power Systems Inc’s (BLDP) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.04%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Ballard Power Systems Inc (BLDP) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$334622.32 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 9.31% and a Quick Ratio of 8.32%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Ballard Power Systems Inc [BLDP] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ballard Power Systems Inc posted -0.19/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.13/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.06. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BLDP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ballard Power Systems Inc go to 43.55%.

Ballard Power Systems Inc [BLDP]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $31.37%, or 37.12%% of BLDP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BLDP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 9.54 million shares, which is approximately 3.1871%. LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC, holding 7.81 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$17.64 million in BLDP stocks shares; and LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC, currently with $$15.86 million in BLDP stock with ownership which is approximately 2.3537%.