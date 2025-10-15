Baidu Inc ADR [BIDU] is 15.25% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Baidu Inc ADR [NASDAQ: BIDU] plunged by -$5.78 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $121.895 during the day while it closed the day at $119.94.

Baidu Inc ADR stock has also loss -13.67% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BIDU stock has inclined by 38.95% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 40.71% and gained 15.25% year-on date.

The market cap for BIDU stock reached $32.12 billion, with 279.90 million shares outstanding and 267.73 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.88M shares, BIDU reached a trading volume of 7591894 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Baidu Inc ADR [BIDU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BIDU shares is $136.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BIDU stock is a recommendation set at 1.74. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Daiwa Securities have made an estimate for Baidu Inc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 14, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on October 10, 2025, representing the official price target for Baidu Inc ADR stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $143, while Arete analysts kept a Buy rating on BIDU stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 64.72.

BIDU stock trade performance evaluation

Baidu Inc ADR [BIDU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.67. With this latest performance, BIDU shares gained by 4.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 40.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 42.26% in the past year of trading.

Baidu Inc ADR [BIDU]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Baidu Inc ADR [BIDU] shares currently have an operating margin of 13.28% and a Gross Margin at 47.12%. Baidu Inc ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 20.52%.

Baidu Inc ADR (BIDU) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Baidu Inc ADR. ( BIDU), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 10.33%, reflecting robust shareholder value creation. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 6.29%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Baidu Inc ADR’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 8.07%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Baidu Inc ADR (BIDU) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Baidu Inc ADR’s (BIDU) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.33%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Baidu Inc ADR (BIDU) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Baidu Inc ADR. (BIDU) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $91525.42 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.85% and a Quick Ratio of 1.85%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Baidu Inc ADR [BIDU] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Baidu Inc ADR posted 16.6/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 17.9/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -1.3. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BIDU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Baidu Inc ADR go to -5.33%.

Baidu Inc ADR [BIDU]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $22.34%, or 23.15%% of BIDU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BIDU stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 2.54 million shares, which is approximately 0.6959%. PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 11.95 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$1.03 billion in BIDU stocks shares; and PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, currently with $$508.78 million in BIDU stock with ownership which is approximately 0.2101%.