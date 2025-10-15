ATAI Life Sciences N.V [ATAI] stock Initiated by Needham analyst, price target now $12

ATAI Life Sciences N.V [NASDAQ: ATAI] surged by $0.6 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $6.235 during the day while it closed the day at $6.0.

ATAI Life Sciences N.V stock has also gained 8.30% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ATAI stock has inclined by 122.22% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 334.78% and gained 455.56% year-on date.

The market cap for ATAI stock reached $1.29 billion, with 212.24 million shares outstanding and 143.51 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.99M shares, ATAI reached a trading volume of 9766681 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about ATAI Life Sciences N.V [ATAI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATAI shares is $11.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATAI stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for ATAI Life Sciences N.V shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 13, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on July 29, 2025, representing the official price target for ATAI Life Sciences N.V stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $15 to $10, while H.C. Wainwright kept a Buy rating on ATAI stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.45.

ATAI stock trade performance evaluation

ATAI Life Sciences N.V [ATAI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.30. With this latest performance, ATAI shares gained by 29.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 334.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 351.13% in the past year of trading.

ATAI Life Sciences N.V [ATAI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ATAI Life Sciences N.V [ATAI] shares currently have an operating margin of -31987.01% and a Gross Margin at -5.44%. ATAI Life Sciences N.V’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -38852.87%.

ATAI Life Sciences N.V (ATAI) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for ATAI Life Sciences N.V. ( ATAI), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -62.43%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -50.86%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, ATAI Life Sciences N.V’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -87.87%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

ATAI Life Sciences N.V (ATAI) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on ATAI Life Sciences N.V’s (ATAI) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.06%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, ATAI Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$2381481.48 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 4.02% and a Quick Ratio of 4.02%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for ATAI Life Sciences N.V [ATAI] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ATAI Life Sciences N.V posted -0.16/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.16/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ATAI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ATAI Life Sciences N.V go to 18.61%.

ATAI Life Sciences N.V [ATAI]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $41.28%, or 44.73%% of ATAI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATAI stocks are: WALLEYE CAPITAL LLC with ownership of 2.76 million shares, which is approximately 1.7226%. MORGAN STANLEY, holding 2.72 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$3.62 million in ATAI stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $$1.74 million in ATAI stock with ownership which is approximately 0.8148%.