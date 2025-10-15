Aris Water Solutions Inc [ARIS] stock Resumed by JP Morgan analyst, price target now $25

Aris Water Solutions Inc [NYSE: ARIS] gained 1.02% on the last trading session, reaching $23.69 price per share at the time.

Aris Water Solutions Inc represents 32.65 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.40 billion with the latest information. ARIS stock price has been found in the range of $23.16 to $23.69.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.28M shares, ARIS reached a trading volume of 10651616 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARIS shares is $25.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARIS stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Aris Water Solutions Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 29, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price from $25 to $27. The new note on the price target was released on January 15, 2025, representing the official price target for Aris Water Solutions Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $18 to $26, while Citigroup kept a Neutral rating on ARIS stock. On November 06, 2024, analysts increased their price target for ARIS shares from 19 to 22.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.97. Price to Free Cash Flow for ARIS in the course of the last twelve months was 13.63 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.73.

Trading performance analysis for ARIS stock

Aris Water Solutions Inc [ARIS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.67. With this latest performance, ARIS shares dropped by -1.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.09% in the past year of trading.

Aris Water Solutions Inc [ARIS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aris Water Solutions Inc [ARIS] shares currently have an operating margin of 23.82% and a Gross Margin at 39.67%. Aris Water Solutions Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 5.60%.

Aris Water Solutions Inc (ARIS) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Aris Water Solutions Inc. ( ARIS), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 7.11%, suggesting modest shareholder returns. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 1.86%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Aris Water Solutions Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 2.89%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Based on Aris Water Solutions Inc’s (ARIS) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 1.24%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Aris Water Solutions Inc (ARIS) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Aris Water Solutions Inc. (ARIS) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $96557.97 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.73% and a Quick Ratio of 1.73%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Aris Water Solutions Inc [ARIS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Aris Water Solutions Inc posted 0.34/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.3/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.04. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ARIS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Aris Water Solutions Inc go to 12.72%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Aris Water Solutions Inc [ARIS]

There are presently around $106.74%, or 113.18%% of ARIS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ARIS stocks are: AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC with ownership of 2.37 million shares, which is approximately 7.7429%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 2.0 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$31.35 million in ARIS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$30.97 million in ARIS stock with ownership which is approximately 6.4694%.