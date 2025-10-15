Arbe Robotics Ltd [ARBE] stock Initiated by Canaccord Genuity analyst, price target now $1.75

Arbe Robotics Ltd [NASDAQ: ARBE] closed the trading session at $2.64 on 2025-10-14. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.17, while the highest price level was $2.69.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 30.69 percent and weekly performance of 15.28 percent. The stock has been moved at 144.44 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 82.07 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 72.55 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.17M shares, ARBE reached to a volume of 7216509 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARBE shares is $1.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARBE stock is a recommendation set at 1.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Arbe Robotics Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 01, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on March 06, 2025, representing the official price target for Arbe Robotics Ltd stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $4 to $3, while Maxim Group kept a Buy rating on ARBE stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.25.

Arbe Robotics Ltd [ARBE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.28. With this latest performance, ARBE shares gained by 82.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 144.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 41.94% in the past year of trading.

Arbe Robotics Ltd [ARBE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Arbe Robotics Ltd [ARBE] shares currently have an operating margin of -9351.31% and a Gross Margin at -179.66%. Arbe Robotics Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -9094.40%.

Arbe Robotics Ltd (ARBE) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Arbe Robotics Ltd. ( ARBE), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -116.76%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -70.06%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Arbe Robotics Ltd’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -82.04%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Arbe Robotics Ltd (ARBE) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Arbe Robotics Ltd’s (ARBE) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.20%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Arbe Robotics Ltd. (ARBE) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$338541.67 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 2.34% and a Quick Ratio of 2.34%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Arbe Robotics Ltd [ARBE] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ARBE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Arbe Robotics Ltd go to 27.76%.

Arbe Robotics Ltd [ARBE]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around 35.48%, or 40.53% of ARBE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ARBE stocks are: AWM INVESTMENT COMPANY, INC. with ownership of 7.71 million shares, which is approximately 9.87% of the company. M&G PLC, holding 3.72 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.44 million in ARBE stocks shares; and M&G PLC, currently with $5.43 million in ARBE stock with ownership of approximately 3.64%.