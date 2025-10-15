Annaly Capital Management Inc [NLY] moved down -0.38: Why It’s Important

Annaly Capital Management Inc [NYSE: NLY] price plunged by -0.38 percent to reach at -$0.08.

A sum of 9139280 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 7.20M shares. Annaly Capital Management Inc shares reached a high of $20.8 and dropped to a low of $20.59 until finishing in the latest session at $20.72.

The one-year NLY stock forecast points to a potential upside of 3.13. The average equity rating for NLY stock is currently 1.62, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Annaly Capital Management Inc [NLY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NLY shares is $21.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NLY stock is a recommendation set at 1.62. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Annaly Capital Management Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on October 31, 2024, representing the official price target for Annaly Capital Management Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $19 to $23, while Wells Fargo kept a Overweight rating on NLY stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for NLY in the course of the last twelve months was 11.47 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.06.

NLY Stock Performance Analysis:

Annaly Capital Management Inc [NLY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.58. With this latest performance, NLY shares dropped by -6.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.22% in the past year of trading.

Insight into Annaly Capital Management Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Annaly Capital Management Inc [NLY] shares currently have an operating margin of 82.91% and a Gross Margin at 99.60%. Annaly Capital Management Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 8.88%.

Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Annaly Capital Management Inc. ( NLY), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 5.94%, suggesting modest shareholder returns. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 0.71%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Annaly Capital Management Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 1.44%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Annaly Capital Management Inc’s (NLY) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 7.16%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $3010837.7 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.06% and a Quick Ratio of 0.06%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

NLY Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Annaly Capital Management Inc posted 0.66/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.67/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.01. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NLY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Annaly Capital Management Inc go to 2.54%.

Annaly Capital Management Inc [NLY] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $60.63%, or 60.70%% of NLY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NLY stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 55.64 million shares, which is approximately 11.1077%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 48.97 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$933.28 million in NLY stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$338.43 million in NLY stock with ownership which is approximately 3.4288%.