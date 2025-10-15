Americold Realty Trust Inc [COLD] Stock trading around $13.4 per share: What’s Next?

Americold Realty Trust Inc [NYSE: COLD] jumped around 0.09 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $13.4 at the close of the session, up 0.68%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.24M shares, COLD reached a trading volume of 7788839 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Americold Realty Trust Inc [COLD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COLD shares is $16.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COLD stock is a recommendation set at 1.94. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Americold Realty Trust Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 14, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on September 23, 2025, representing the official price target for Americold Realty Trust Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $21, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on COLD stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for COLD in the course of the last twelve months was 10.49 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.81.

How has COLD stock performed recently?

Americold Realty Trust Inc [COLD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.45. With this latest performance, COLD shares dropped by -1.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.38% in the past year of trading.

Americold Realty Trust Inc [COLD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Americold Realty Trust Inc [COLD] shares currently have an operating margin of 7.75% and a Gross Margin at 18.30%. Americold Realty Trust Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.09%.

Americold Realty Trust Inc (COLD) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Americold Realty Trust Inc. ( COLD), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -1.67%, reflecting a slight decline for investors. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -0.69%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Americold Realty Trust Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -0.77%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Americold Realty Trust Inc (COLD) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Americold Realty Trust Inc’s (COLD) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 1.35%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Americold Realty Trust Inc (COLD) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Americold Realty Trust Inc. (COLD) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$3982.55 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.81% and a Quick Ratio of 0.81%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings analysis for Americold Realty Trust Inc [COLD]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Americold Realty Trust Inc posted 0.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.11/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.03. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COLD.

Insider trade positions for Americold Realty Trust Inc [COLD]

There are presently around $3.59 billion, or 110.56% of COLD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COLD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 38.64 million shares, which is approximately 13.574% of the company's stock. COHEN & STEERS, INC., holding 26.11 million shares of the stock; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with significant holdings in COLD stock.