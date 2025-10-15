Amer Sports Inc [AS] moved down -0.10: Why It’s Important

Amer Sports Inc [NYSE: AS] loss -0.10% or -0.03 points to close at $30.92 with a heavy trading volume of 8400783 shares.

It opened the trading session at $30.0, the shares rose to $31.57 and dropped to $29.53, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AS points out that the company has recorded 35.91% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.48M shares, AS reached to a volume of 8400783 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Amer Sports Inc [AS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AS shares is $45.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AS stock is a recommendation set at 1.48. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Amer Sports Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 27, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on June 26, 2025, representing the official price target for Amer Sports Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $34 to $40, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on AS stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.55.

Trading performance analysis for AS stock

Amer Sports Inc [AS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.48. With this latest performance, AS shares dropped by -16.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 35.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.59% in the past year of trading.

Amer Sports Inc [AS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Amer Sports Inc [AS] shares currently have an operating margin of 10.67% and a Gross Margin at 56.84%. Amer Sports Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 3.93%.

Amer Sports Inc (AS) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Amer Sports Inc. ( AS), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 4.71%, suggesting modest shareholder returns. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 2.60%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Amer Sports Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 3.29%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Amer Sports Inc (AS) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Amer Sports Inc’s (AS) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.29%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Amer Sports Inc (AS) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Amer Sports Inc. (AS) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $16716.42 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.60% and a Quick Ratio of 0.61%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Amer Sports Inc [AS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Amer Sports Inc posted 0.14/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.04. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Amer Sports Inc go to 44.28%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Amer Sports Inc [AS]

There are presently around $32.13%, or 93.77%% of AS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AS stocks are: FOUNTAINVEST CHINA CAPITAL PARTNERS GP3 LTD. with ownership of 69.1 million shares, which is approximately 13.6763%. BROWN ADVISORY INC, holding 5.29 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$66.52 million in AS stocks shares; and BROWN ADVISORY INC, currently with $$55.3 million in AS stock with ownership which is approximately 0.8708%.