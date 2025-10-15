Altria Group Inc [MO] Stock trading around $65.4 per share: What’s Next?

Altria Group Inc [NYSE: MO] price surged by 0.69 percent to reach at $0.45.

A sum of 6582948 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 8.24M shares. Altria Group Inc shares reached a high of $65.87 and dropped to a low of $64.84 until finishing in the latest session at $65.4.

The one-year MO stock forecast points to a potential downside of -2.48. The average equity rating for MO stock is currently 2.81, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Altria Group Inc [MO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MO shares is $63.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MO stock is a recommendation set at 2.81. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Altria Group Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 09, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on July 02, 2025, representing the official price target for Altria Group Inc stock.

Price to Free Cash Flow for MO in the course of the last twelve months was 12.59 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.24.

MO Stock Performance Analysis:

Altria Group Inc [MO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.88. With this latest performance, MO shares gained by 0.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.07% in the past year of trading.

Insight into Altria Group Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Altria Group Inc [MO] shares currently have an operating margin of 59.43% and a Gross Margin at 71.63%. Altria Group Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 43.24%.

Altria Group Inc (MO) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

Altria Group Inc (MO) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Altria Group Inc. (MO) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $1412903.23 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.39% and a Quick Ratio of 0.24%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

MO Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Altria Group Inc posted 1.38/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.35/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.03. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Altria Group Inc go to 4.36%.

Altria Group Inc [MO] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $62.16%, or 62.22%% of MO stock, in the hands of institutional investors.