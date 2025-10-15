AEye Inc [LIDR] Stock trading around $3.35 per share: What’s Next?

AEye Inc [NASDAQ: LIDR] jumped around 0.24 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $3.35 at the close of the session, up 7.72%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 19.49M shares, LIDR reached a trading volume of 6996244 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about AEye Inc [LIDR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LIDR shares is $6.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LIDR stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for AEye Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 08, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, DA Davidson raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 11, 2021, representing the official price target for AEye Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while ROTH Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on LIDR stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.48.

How has LIDR stock performed recently?

AEye Inc [LIDR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.73. With this latest performance, LIDR shares gained by 24.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 429.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 163.78% in the past year of trading.

AEye Inc [LIDR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AEye Inc [LIDR] shares currently have an operating margin of -13913.98% and a Gross Margin at -136.86%. AEye Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -14635.59%.

AEye Inc (LIDR) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for AEye Inc. ( LIDR), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -222.90%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -104.48%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, AEye Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -323.14%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

AEye Inc (LIDR) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on AEye Inc’s (LIDR) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.27%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

AEye Inc (LIDR) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, AEye Inc. (LIDR) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$767555.56 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.93% and a Quick Ratio of 1.91%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings analysis for AEye Inc [LIDR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LIDR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AEye Inc go to 44.10%.

Insider trade positions for AEye Inc [LIDR]

There are presently around $2.10%, or 2.18%% of LIDR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LIDR stocks are: GENERAL MOTORS HOLDINGS LLC with ownership of 0.47 million shares, which is approximately 7.3795%. CANTOR FITZGERALD, L. P., holding 0.11 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$0.22 million in LIDR stocks shares; and CANTOR FITZGERALD, L. P., currently with $$0.17 million in LIDR stock with ownership which is approximately 0.0013%.