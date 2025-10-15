Absci Corp [ABSI] moved up 6.56: Why It’s Important

Absci Corp [NASDAQ: ABSI] gained 6.56% or 0.24 points to close at $3.9 with a heavy trading volume of 6388309 shares.

It opened the trading session at $3.55, the shares rose to $4.01 and dropped to $3.4502, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ABSI points out that the company has recorded 26.21% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.72M shares, ABSI reached to a volume of 6388309 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Absci Corp [ABSI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABSI shares is $8.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABSI stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Absci Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 02, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on July 03, 2025, representing the official price target for Absci Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9, while Needham analysts kept a Buy rating on ABSI stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.89.

Trading performance analysis for ABSI stock

Absci Corp [ABSI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.28. With this latest performance, ABSI shares gained by 48.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 48.85% in the past year of trading.

Absci Corp [ABSI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Absci Corp [ABSI] shares currently have an operating margin of -2846.57% and a Gross Margin at -205.97%. Absci Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2737.94%.

Absci Corp (ABSI) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Absci Corp. ( ABSI), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -57.39%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -48.69%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Absci Corp’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -63.98%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Absci Corp (ABSI) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Absci Corp’s (ABSI) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.04%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Absci Corp (ABSI) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Absci Corp. (ABSI) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$721656.05 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 4.39% and a Quick Ratio of 4.39%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Absci Corp [ABSI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Absci Corp posted -0.24/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.19/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.04. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABSI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Absci Corp go to 6.35%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Absci Corp [ABSI]

There are presently around $60.02%, or 66.19%% of ABSI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ABSI stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 12.58 million shares, which is approximately 11.1398%. REDMILE GROUP, LLC, holding 8.25 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$25.42 million in ABSI stocks shares; and REDMILE GROUP, LLC, currently with $$22.35 million in ABSI stock with ownership which is approximately 6.4257%.